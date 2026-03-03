War of words between West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal and TMC intensifies

KOLKATA: The face-off between West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and the ruling Trinamool Congress escalated ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Citing a 2013 inquiry into alleged disproportionate assets and multiple bank accounts linked to his wife and father-in-law, the Trinamool Congress launched sharp attacks on Agarwal. The criticism comes in the context of the Election Commission of India (ECI) removing around 64 lakh absentee, shifted, dead, and duplicate (ASDD) voters from the final post–Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls, while another 60 lakh electors have been placed “under adjudication,” leaving their voting rights uncertain.

In addition to the 63.66 lakh deleted voters, over 60 lakh electors falling under logical discrepancies and unmapped categories have been placed “under adjudication” in the final electoral list, pending clearance from judicial officers to confirm their voting rights.

Following the Supreme Court’s directive, judicial officers have been tasked with deciding their status. This “under adjudication” group includes prominent figures such as State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Minister Tajmul Hossain, and party MLA Rafiqur Rahaman.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, a senior minister in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, wrote on X on Monday night: “Manoj Agarwal @CEOWestBengal warns officers about ‘Lakshman Rekha’ and lectures them on ‘service rules’. But where was this moral sermon when, as per a CBI charge sheet, nearly 30 bank accounts and six plots worth crores — three in Dwarka and others in Gurgaon, Greater Noida, and Kolkata — were allegedly linked to your wife?

“Before preaching ethics, answer the questions on record. Accountability first, lecture later.”