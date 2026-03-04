Air India to resume regular operations between Jeddah and Delhi, Mumbai from Thursday

NEW DELHI: Air India will be resuming its regular operations between Jeddah and Delhi and Mumbai from Thursday (March 5).

It is already operating a few special flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers. IndiGo too is operating special flights from Jeddah.

An Air India spokesperson said, "While most of our operations to the Middle East will remain suspended till 11.59 pm of March after careful assessment of the current situation, Air India plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah from March 5."