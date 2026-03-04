Air India to resume regular operations between Jeddah and Delhi, Mumbai from Thursday

NEW DELHI: Air India will be resuming its regular operations between Jeddah and Delhi and Mumbai from Thursday (March 5).
It is already operating a few special flights to and from Dubai and Jeddah to bring back stranded passengers. IndiGo too is operating special flights from Jeddah.
An Air India spokesperson said, "While most of our operations to the Middle East will remain suspended till 11.59 pm of March after careful assessment of the current situation, Air India plans to commence its scheduled operations to and from Jeddah from March 5."
These flights will be deployed back into operations AI2255/2256 - Delhi-Jeddah-Delhi; AI2251/2252 - Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai; and AI2245/2246 - Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai.
Air India will also operate an additional service AI909D/996D early on 5 March on the Mumbai-Dubai-Delhi route with a B777 aircraft with larger capacity to fly back stranded passengers.
In another release, Air India said the option of complimentary rescheduling or full refunds on cancellation for tickets on flights to and from West Asia, the UK and Europe is now applicable for travel up to March 10. It had earlier announced the option up to March 5. This is valid for confirmed tickets booked on or before February 28.