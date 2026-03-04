April deadline set for SIR in Jharkhand, exercise to be completed in 100 days

RANCHI: The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is set to start in Jharkhand in April, with a target of 100 days to completion the exercise.

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K Ravi Kumar, said that a meeting of all district officials has been called on March 11 to make preparations for the process.

“The special intensive revision of voter lists in Jharkhand will begin in April. Nearly 73% of the state’s voters have already been verified prior to the launch of the SIR exercise; 19,430,429 of the 26,562,300 voters in Jharkhand have already been verified,” the state’s top poll official told reporters.

“The SIR will be completed within 100 days of the issuance of the notification. Some states demand more time, but this will not be the case in Jharkhand. The entire SIR process will be completed within 90 to 100 days in Jharkhand,” the poll official said.

He added that Election Commission (EC) has directed the state to make preparations for the electoral rolls revision.