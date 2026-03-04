Army foils infiltration bid in Bhimber Gali sector in J&K’s Poonch

The army men swiftly targeted the infiltrators, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt and preventing any breach of the LoC.

“The enemy’s designs were effectively thwarted through coordinated ground action,” the Army said.

It stated that troops have been reoriented to maintain strict domination of the area, supported by integrated ground and aerial surveillance.

“A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue to remain in force across the sector,” it added.

“The wall stands vigilant; every infiltration bid will fail,” the Army asserted.

"The Army and BSF men deployed along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on maximum alert in view of apprehension of infiltration attempts by militants from across the border," sources said.

They said the counter-infiltration grid has been further strengthened to foil every infiltration bid at the LoC and IB.