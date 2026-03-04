Assam polls: Raijor Dal releases 11 candidates, BJP targets Congress over ‘dynastic’ list

GUWAHATI: Regional party Raijor Dal on Wednesday released its first list of 11 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, even as the ruling BJP targeted the Congress over what it termed “dynastic” politics in the latter’s first list issued a day earlier.

The Raijor Dal candidates include its working president Romen Chandra Borthakur (Jalukbari), former president of the All Assam Minorities Students’ Union Azizur Rahman (Dalgaon) and former Congress leader Abdur Rashid Mandal (East Goalpara).

The Jalukbari seat in Guwahati has been held by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma since 2001.

Other Raijor Dal candidates are Anjan Talukdar (Manas), Mehboob Muktar (Dhing), Alok Nath (Tezpur), Dulal Chandra Barua (Sissiborgaon), Rahul Chetry (Margherita), Lakhyajyoti Gogoi (Digboi), Ratan Daw (Bokakhat) and Gyanashree Bora (Mariani).

Both the Raijor Dal and the Congress have fielded candidates in Margherita, indicating that the stalemate in their alliance talks has continued.