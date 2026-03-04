CPI M stages sit in at Bengal CEO office, says no polls without rectified voters’ list

KOLKATA: The CPI M led Left Front on Wednesday staged a sit in demonstration in front of the office of West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal at BBD Bag, demanding that no Assembly polls be conducted without a thorough rectification of the voters’ list and the inclusion of all “genuine voters”.

A huge rally of Left supporters marched to the CEO’s office and began the protest after Agarwal allegedly declined to meet a delegation led by Md Salim, Bengal CPI M secretary, who wanted to submit a memorandum to him.

Salim had on Tuesday urged party supporters to take to the streets to “fight for the right to franchise”.

CPI M leader and Left Front chairman Biman Bose had also called upon people to assemble at the CEO’s office at 3 pm on Wednesday to stage a demonstration to safeguard voting rights.

On Wednesday, police allegedly prevented the delegation, comprising leaders of other Front partners, from entering the CEO’s office to submit the memorandum.

“No vote will be held in the state without proper voters’ list. We wanted to submit our demands to the CEO but he denied to meet us. He asked us to meet his subordinate officer but we want to meet him otherwise we will continue our sit in protest here,” Salim said while addressing the rally.