Divorce can't be granted citing cruelty based on WhatsApp chat without rebuttal chance to spouse: Bombay HC

MUMBAI: Divorce cannot be granted on grounds of alleged cruelty merely based on WhatsApp chats without giving the spouse a chance to rebut, the Bombay High Court has said.

A bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande last week quashed an order passed by the Nashik district family court allowing an application filed by a man seeking divorce from his wife on grounds of cruelty.

The woman moved the HC, challenging the family court order claiming that the same was passed ex-parte and without giving her an opportunity to oppose or put forth her arguments.

The family court, in its May 2025 order, relied on a WhatsApp chat submitted by the man in which the woman demanded that they shift from Nashik to Pune to live separately, and also in which she allegedly made derogatory comments against her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.