Indian airlines announce additional flights amid West Asia tensions

Air India Express continued to operate flights to and from Muscat on Wednesday and Thursday along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai, it said.

Spicejet said it has been operating eight special flights on Wednesday to bring back stranded Indians from UAE.

Four of these special flights will connect Fujairah with Delhi; three special flights to Mumbai; and one special flight to Kochi. On March 3, it operated four special flights from UAE to India.

"We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until 7 March," it said.

IndiGo has announced repatriation flights from the UAE but the airline was unable to share specific destinations. IndiGo is presently operating the flights to different Indian cities from Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah.