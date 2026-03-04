Indian airlines announce additional flights amid West Asia tensions

NEW DELHI: Due to high demand amid escalating West Asia tensions, Indian airlines are offering additional flights between to Delhi.
Air India is deploying additional flights to Toronto, Frankfurt, and Paris beginning Thursday.
An official statement said, "From 5 to 11 March, we are operating three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. From 7 to 10 March, we have added three flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, and one flight between Delhi and Paris (Charles de Gaulle)."
The statement said, "We continue to closely assess the situation and will add flights on these select routes beyond 11 March. These additional services will provide more flight options to travellers on these select routes with convenient connections beyond Delhi to destinations across Air India’s vast domestic India and Southeast Asia networks."
Air India Express continued to operate flights to and from Muscat on Wednesday and Thursday along with additional flights between Muscat and Delhi and Mumbai, it said.
Spicejet said it has been operating eight special flights on Wednesday to bring back stranded Indians from UAE.
Four of these special flights will connect Fujairah with Delhi; three special flights to Mumbai; and one special flight to Kochi. On March 3, it operated four special flights from UAE to India.
"We are also operating special flights from Ras Al Khaimah connecting Delhi, Kochi, and Mumbai until 7 March," it said.
IndiGo has announced repatriation flights from the UAE but the airline was unable to share specific destinations. IndiGo is presently operating the flights to different Indian cities from Athens, Muscat, Jeddah, and Madinah.