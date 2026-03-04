Kolkata Diary | Pink booths in city for women’s safety

CM Mamata Banerjee on February 28 launched all-women police booths and a women’s mobile patrol team to strengthen women’s safety and security in the city. The services are aimed at aiding working women, especially those travelling at night after work. It will be run by the women’s wing of the Kolkata Police. Kolkata Police is launching two more initiatives. First, several all-women pink booths at key city intersections will be commissioned and be operational from evening to midnight. “Second, several ‘SHINING’ (as I have named them) all-women mobile patrol teams will be on duty from 8pm to 2am, patrolling EM Bypass and other major city roads, Mamata wrote on X.

Charging stations for police vehicles

The Kolkata Police has decided to set up 25 charging stations for police vehicles across the city at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore. This would expand EV charging infrastructure across five police stations along with battalion and divisional police facilities as part of its effort to promote the modernisation of police vehicles, cleaner mobility within public services and austerity measures. Sources at Lalbazar, KP HQ, said that it has floated a tender in connection with selections of lowest bidders for setting up of the charging stations. Under the initiative, 25 fast-charging stations are proposed to be set up at police stations, battalions and other operational facilities.