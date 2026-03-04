Speaker nominates 15 members to privileges panel, with Ravi Shankar Prasad as chair

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday nominated the serving members of the House’s 15-member Committee of Privileges with immediate effect. Former Union Law Minister & current BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has been appointed as the committee’s chair.

But soon after his nomination was announced, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said on X that he would not be attending the panel’s meetings as he is currently suspended. “I’m suspended. I can’t attend the committee meeting,” he wrote.

On February 19, 2026, this newspaper was first to report there had been no privileges or ethics panel in the Lok Sabha for two years.