Sri Lanka responds to distress call from Iranian warship returning from Vizag Fleet Review

NEW DELHI: An Iranian Navy frigate that had participated in the Indian Navy’s International Fleet Review (IFR) and the multinational Exercise Milan in Visakhapatnam in mid-February sent out a distress signal south of Sri Lanka early Wednesday, triggering a rescue operation in which 30 injured sailors were brought ashore, according to Sri Lankan authorities.

The frigate, IRIS Dena, was on its return voyage to Iran after attending the naval engagements hosted by India when it reported an emergency at sea around dawn.

Sri Lankan authorities, quoted by news agency AFP, said the vessel, carrying around 180 crew members, issued the distress call while sailing about 40 nautical miles south of Galle, just outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. Responding to the alert, the Sri Lanka Navy dispatched ships and aircraft, while the Sri Lanka Air Force joined the rescue effort to evacuate sailors from the vessel.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that the injured sailors were being transported to hospitals in southern Sri Lanka. Authorities placed the main hospital in Galle, about 115 km south of Colombo, on alert to receive them.

Deputy Defence Minister Aruna Jayasekara was quoted in local media as saying that the Navy and Air Force were conducting a joint rescue operation to assist the crew.

Sri Lankan Navy spokesperson, Buddhika Sampath further said the response was carried out under the country’s international maritime obligations. “We responded to the distress call under our international obligations as this falls within Sri Lanka’s Search and Rescue Area in the Indian Ocean,” he said.