Two die by suicide after post SIR electoral roll publication in Bengal

KOLKATA: Two persons died by suicide in separate incidents in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri and South 24 Parganas districts due to “mental stress” after publication of the final post Special Intensive Revision (SIR) list of electoral rolls in the state.

Rafiq Ali Gazi (44) was found hanging in his room in the Ghola Nayapara area under Usti police station in South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday night, a senior police officer said on Wednesday morning.

Gazi’s name was found in the “under adjudication” category in the post SIR electoral rolls published by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on 28 February, he said.

Rafiq, a 44-year-old trolley van puller by profession, was psychologically upset after he could not find his name in the list.

Family members of the deceased said his name did not figure in the list though he had submitted all documents required for the SIR exercise during submission of the enumeration form. He had cast his votes in previous elections, they claimed.

Local Trinamool Congress leaders in the Mograhat Paschim Assembly area withheld the body and blocked the Usti Sirakol Road to protest against the incident.