Uttarakhand CM set to join BJP's election rally in Bengal

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday evening arrived in West Bengal to spearhead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign.
The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Parivartan Yatra, a statewide "transformation march" aimed at challenging the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Parivartan Yatra, which commenced on March 1, is a strategic outreach program designed to mobilise voters against the incumbent government.
The campaign is set to culminate in a massive rally headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 15.
After flying out from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, Dhami arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.
Speaking to the press, CM Dhami launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led administration, citing a breakdown in law and order.
"The manner in which the West Bengal government is functioning—marked by appeasement, infiltration, and sheer brutality—has left the public disillusioned. The atmosphere on the ground clearly indicates that the people are ready for a change of guard," Dhami stated.
The Chief Minister further alleged that the state has become synonymous with atrocities and political violence. He claimed that the "wave of change" seen in other parts of India would now sweep through Bengal.
"Across the country, wherever elections are held, 'double-engine' governments are being formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. West Bengal will be no different," the CM added.
Dhami expressed absolute confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious, promising that a new administration would "liberate the citizens from years of misgovernance, crime, and the politics of appeasement."