Uttarakhand CM set to join BJP's election rally in Bengal

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday evening arrived in West Bengal to spearhead the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Parivartan Yatra, a statewide "transformation march" aimed at challenging the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stronghold ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Parivartan Yatra, which commenced on March 1, is a strategic outreach program designed to mobilise voters against the incumbent government.

The campaign is set to culminate in a massive rally headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground on March 15.

After flying out from Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, Dhami arrived at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.