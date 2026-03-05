Asian U-23 champion Priyanshi Prajapat returns to MP after days stranded in Albania

BHOPAL: Asian U-23 champion wrestler Priyanshi Prajapat has safely returned to her home in Madhya Pradesh after being stranded in Albania for several days along with other members of the Indian wrestling team due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Having won the silver medal in the 50kg freestyle category at the Muhamet Malo 2026 Wrestling tournament (United World Wrestling-UWW Ranking Series event) in the Albanian capital Tirana on February 26, the 21-year-old Asian champion wrestler along with other members of the team was stuck there in the absence of flights to India due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to official sources in the state government, the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, continuously took up the issue of Priyanshi’s safe return with the central government and the perseverance finally paid off with the safe return of Priyanshi and other wrestlers to India.

Hailing from MP CM’s home city Ujjain, Priyanshi returned home at 12.30 pm on Thursday. Her father Mukesh Prajapat, while confirming the update, thanked the MP CM and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Priyanshi’s safe return.

The MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav also congratulated the wrestler on winning a silver medal at the championship and spoke with Priyanshi's family in Ujjain via video call.

In a related development, the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav has stated that important arrangements have been made to assist citizens of Madhya Pradesh in view of the war-like situation in the Middle East and Gulf region. A special control room has been established for this purpose.

Teams from the state’s home department and the office of the resident commissioner at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi have been deployed. Information being received from family members through the CM Helpline (181) is being taken seriously. Registration of affected individuals is being carried out, and proper records are being maintained.

In coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, arrangements have been made to safely bring back citizens to the country. During this period, necessary arrangements, including food and other essential facilities, are also being ensured for the affected citizens. Continuous communication has also been established with their family members.

The CM informed that the contact details of the control room established in New Delhi are: Telephone: 011-26772005, WhatsApp: 9818963273, Email: mphelpdeskgulf@gmail.com