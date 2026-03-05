BJP’s Laxmi Verma, Congress’ Phulo Devi Netam file nominations for Chhattisgarh Rajya Sabha polls

RAIPUR: The political landscape in Chhattisgarh has intensified as candidates from both national parties filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Raipur.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Laxmi Verma, and on Wednesday Congress nominee Phulo Devi Netam, officially entered the fray. Both submitted their requisite documents at the State Assembly complex in Naya Raipur.

Laxmi Verma, a prominent OBC leader within the BJP, filed her nomination in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the deputy chief ministers, and other senior party leaders. Her candidature is seen as the party’s move to strengthen its representation and reward grassroots workers.

Representing the opposition Congress, Phulo Devi Netam filed her papers accompanied by senior party leaders, including Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant, state president Deepak Baij, and other senior MLAs. Netam, who is seeking a second term, remains a key tribal face for the party.

The upcoming election is crucial for both parties as they seek to secure their presence in the Upper House of Parliament.

Currently, both seats are held by the Congress in Chhattisgarh. However, given the present strength of the State Assembly—where the BJP holds 54 seats and the Congress 35 after the 2023 Assembly polls—the outcome is expected to result in each party winning one seat. The political arithmetic suggests a competitive yet decisive contest for the vacant seats.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 6, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Polling to fill the 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states is scheduled for March 16, with the results expected to be announced the same evening.