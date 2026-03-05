Congress fields Anurag Sharma from Himachal, SC leader Karamvir Singh Baudh from Haryana for RS elections

CHANDIGARH: The Congress has fielded Kangra district party chief Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and Scheduled Caste leader Karamvir Singh Baudh from Haryana for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16. Today was the last date for filing nominations.

Sources said Sharma, a young face in the party and considered close to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, hails from the Baijnath Assembly constituency in Kangra district. He is also the president of the Billing Paragliding Association and was appointed the Kangra district party chief in January this year. Sharma began his political career with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in 1995.

It is learnt that the grand old party adopted a cautious approach this time. In 2024, despite having a majority in the Assembly with 40 MLAs and the support of three Independent candidates, the Congress candidate and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election. BJP’s Harsh Mahajan won the seat due to cross-voting by six rebel Congress MLAs and three Independents. Subsequently, all nine legislators joined the BJP, triggering political turbulence in the state.