Congress renominates Singhvi, Netam for Rajya Sabha; names candidates in four states

The Congress on Thursday renominated two of its sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana and Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The party has also nominated Karamvir Singh Boudh from Haryana and Anurag Sharma from Himachal Pradesh for the biennial polls scheduled on March 16. Sharma, considered close to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, currently serves as the president of the District Congress Committee in Kangra.

From Tamil Nadu, where the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has allotted a Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress, the party has fielded M Christopher Tilak.

For the second seat in Telangana, the Congress has nominated Vem Narender Reddy, a close aide of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the candidature of the leaders for the Rajya Sabha elections, AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said. Thursday is the last date for filing nominations.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana will fall vacant as Singhvi and K R Suresh Reddy of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are set to retire on April 9.