Curbs, protests continue in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Security restrictions continued in Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Wednesday even as protests continued against the killing of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel joint strikes. Meanwhile, the police registered FIRs against National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Ruhullah and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu over their social media posts on Khamenei’s killing.

The police and paramilitary personnel placed wires and deployed armoured vehicles on various roads in Srinagar and other vulnerable areas to restrict public movement.

Cops were also deployed in Shia dominated areas to foil any protest attempts. While private cars, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws were allowed to operate, public transport stayed largely off the road. An official said the restrictions would remain in place on Thursday, too.

The historic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in city centre Lal Chowk remained out of bounds for civilians, with security personnel sealing the area following massive protests by Shia Muslims on Sunday against Khamenei’s killing. The Iranian flag was also hoisted atop the Ghanta Ghar.

In view of the tension, the authorities closed down all educational institutions in the Valley till March 7 and postponed the examinations. The police, which are closely monitoring the situation, have also launched a crackdown on what they described as a “fake news and misinformation network.” Social media accounts of some Kashmir-based newspapers, including Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Life, Rising Kashmir and Brighter Kashmir, were blocked by Meta on the request of law enforcement agencies.

The weekly newspaper Kashmir Life stated that its verified Facebook and Instagram pages have become inaccessible since Monday. A police spokesperson said an FIR was registered at the Cyber Police Station against individuals accused of circulating false, fabricated and misleading information to incite unrest.