CV Ananda Bose resigns as West Bengal governor; RN Ravi to take over

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday resigned from his post after serving for three-and-a-half years, just over a month before assembly elections in the state.

Bose tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Following the move, he told a news agency that he had spent enough time in office and did not wish to continue.

"Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me," Bose said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal after Bpse's resignation.

Banerjee also expressed concern over Bose's resignation, alleging that he may have faced pressure from Amit Shah for "political reasons" ahead of the Bengal polls.

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she wrote on social media.