Four Trinamool nominees, one BJP candidate file nominations for Rajya Sabha from Bengal

KOLKATA: Five candidates, including four from the ruling Trinamool Congress and one from the opposition BJP, on Thursday filed nominations in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Trinamool Congress-nominated candidates are Rajeev Kumar, a retired IPS officer and controversial former director general of police (DGP) of Bengal; Babul Supriyo, a minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet; senior advocate in the Supreme Court Menaka Guruswamy; and Bengali film actor Koel Mallick. Rahul Sinha, former Bengal BJP president, has been nominated by the saffron camp.

“Deeply happy and honoured. These are early days, just filing the papers,” Guruswamy said after filing her nomination.

She was among the lawyers representing petitioners in the constitutional challenge that led to the decriminalisation of homosexuality in India through the reading down of Section 377 of the IPC in 2018.

Kumar, who earlier served as Kolkata Police commissioner and was once considered one of the trusted IPS officers close to Mamata Banerjee, said, “In the words of Mother Teresa, I trust God will not give me any responsibility I can’t handle. I just wish that he did not trust me so much.”

He served as the DGP of the state from July 2024 until his retirement on January 31, 2026. Kumar was in the spotlight during the 2019 CBI raid at his residence in connection with the Saradha chit fund probe.