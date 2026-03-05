IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet loses radar contact in Assam, search operation launched

NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on Thursday evening, with the last communication recorded at 7:42 pm.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. A search and rescue mission has been initiated,” the IAF said in a statement.

In aviation terms, an aircraft is considered “overdue” when it fails to report or make contact at the expected time after a flight or communication check.

The status of the aircraft and its pilot is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.