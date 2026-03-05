Nation

IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jet loses radar contact in Assam, search operation launched

"The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. A search and rescue mission has been initiated,” the IAF said in a statement.
A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF).FILE | PTI
NEW DELHI: An Indian Air Force (IAF) Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft lost radar contact after taking off from Jorhat in Assam on Thursday evening, with the last communication recorded at 7:42 pm.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. A search and rescue mission has been initiated,” the IAF said in a statement.

In aviation terms, an aircraft is considered “overdue” when it fails to report or make contact at the expected time after a flight or communication check.

The status of the aircraft and its pilot is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.

