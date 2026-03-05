Ice patch collapse triggered Dharali flash flood, ISRO satellite analysis confirms

DEHRADUN: Seven months after a devastating flash flood ravaged Dharali in Uttarkashi, an investigation by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided clarity on the cause of the catastrophe.

Satellite imagery analysis has ruled out earlier theories of cloudbursts or glacial lake outbursts, instead pointing to the sudden collapse of a massive, unstable ice patch as the trigger for the tragedy.

The findings confirm that the disaster, which occurred on August 5, 2025, was not a conventional meteorological event.

Instead, it was caused by a massive ice block covering 0.25 square kilometres breaking away from the Shrikanth glacier region.

The ISRO report details how approximately 6.9 million kilograms of ice cascaded down the slopes. As this massive volume of frozen material descended, friction converted it into a high velocity slurry of ice and meltwater.

"The sheer velocity of the descending ice mass scooped up debris accumulated in the upper reaches of the Kheer Ganga catchment area," noted experts familiar with the study.

"This transformed a simple slide into a destructive, debris laden torrent that swept through Dharali."

Geological analysis, spearheaded by senior geologist Prof MPS Bisht, had initially hypothesised slope failure. ISRO’s latest satellite data now validates this, providing a precise timeline and mechanical cause for the event.

Satellite imagery taken in July 2025, prior to the event, revealed an exposed ice patch at an elevation of 5,220 metres, a feature that had not been observed in 15 years of recorded data.