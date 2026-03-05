Ice patch collapse triggered Dharali flash flood, ISRO satellite analysis confirms

DEHRADUN: Seven months after a devastating flash flood ravaged Dharali in Uttarkashi, an investigation by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided clarity on the cause of the catastrophe.
Satellite imagery analysis has ruled out earlier theories of cloudbursts or glacial lake outbursts, instead pointing to the sudden collapse of a massive, unstable ice patch as the trigger for the tragedy.
The findings confirm that the disaster, which occurred on August 5, 2025, was not a conventional meteorological event.
Instead, it was caused by a massive ice block covering 0.25 square kilometres breaking away from the Shrikanth glacier region.
The ISRO report details how approximately 6.9 million kilograms of ice cascaded down the slopes. As this massive volume of frozen material descended, friction converted it into a high velocity slurry of ice and meltwater.
"The sheer velocity of the descending ice mass scooped up debris accumulated in the upper reaches of the Kheer Ganga catchment area," noted experts familiar with the study.
"This transformed a simple slide into a destructive, debris laden torrent that swept through Dharali."
Geological analysis, spearheaded by senior geologist Prof MPS Bisht, had initially hypothesised slope failure. ISRO’s latest satellite data now validates this, providing a precise timeline and mechanical cause for the event.
Satellite imagery taken in July 2025, prior to the event, revealed an exposed ice patch at an elevation of 5,220 metres, a feature that had not been observed in 15 years of recorded data.
Post event imagery from August 12 confirmed that this patch had vanished, leaving deep, fresh erosion scars on the slope.
Crucially, the report clarifies that the disaster was not a typical Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), as no such lake existed in the upper catchment. Similarly, rainfall data from August 3 to 5 recorded only light to moderate precipitation, ruling out cloudbursts.
"The pattern of the flood, a sudden, high intensity surge followed by a prolonged, low intensity flow, is a hallmark of a mass release event," the report states.
The study serves as a warning regarding the changing climate of the Himalayas. Scientists explained that an “ice patch” is not a moving glacier but a static mass of snow, firn and layered ice.
As global temperatures rise and snowfall patterns become erratic, these patches lose their protective layering, becoming mechanically unstable and prone to sudden collapse.
"This event represents an emerging class of cryo hydrological hazards," the scientists warned. The report also highlights the limitations of optical satellites during the monsoon, when cloud cover often obscures surveillance.
Experts are now calling for an integrated monitoring system that combines radar based satellite technology with robust, real time ground based observations.
As the Himalayas continue to warm, the Dharali incident is being viewed as a critical case study, signalling a shift in the landscape where the risk of sudden, debris filled flash floods fuelled by collapsing ice masses is becoming an increasingly urgent reality for mountain communities.