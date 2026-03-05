India needs steady hand at the wheel but has 'compromised PM': Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the West Asia conflict has reached India's backyard but he has not spoken, and while the country needed a steady hand at the wheel, it has a "compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy".

Gandhi said the world has entered a volatile phase and "stormy seas lie ahead"

"India's oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG," he said on X.

"The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing," Gandhi said.