Indian-origin influencer Nancy Grewal murdered at Canada residence allegedly over anti-Khalistani posts

CHANDIGARH: 45-year-old Nancy Grewal, a social media influencer and outspoken critic of pro-Khalistan separatists, was stabbed to death at her residence in LaSalle, a town in Windsor-Essex region of Ontario in Canada.

In a statement, the LaSalle Police Service stated that it continues to investigate the homicide that occurred on Todd Lane just before 9:30 pm on March 3, 2026.

"The victim is Nancy Grewal, 45, of Windsor. The LaSalle Police Service offers our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Grewal. To ease public concern, we are sharing that investigators are viewing this as an isolated incident," it read.

The statement further added that shortly before 9:30 pm on March 3 emergency services responded to the 2400 block of Todd Lane for a report of a stabbing. A 45-year-old female was located with injuries and was transported by Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

This is an active investigation, and the public can expect extended police presence on Todd Lane.

The latest incident comes four years after a homicide in LaSalle and about two weeks after Windsor recorded its first killing this year.

The LaSalle police cordoned off two homes, an empty parking lot and a stretch of wooded area near the walking trails along the Herb Gray Parkway, as forensic teams placed evidence markers along sidewalks, stairs and nearby trails.

Till date the police has not named any suspect and have asked anyone with information, including residents with surveillance footage, to contact Detective Sergeant Jamie Nestor at 519-969-5210 extension 2531.

Grewal, originally from Narangwal village in Ludhiana, had moved to Canada in 2018 and frequently challenged separatist ideologies and often referred to proponents as ‘Khotaistanis’ or fake nationalists.

There were approximately 8,800 subscribers and more than 480 videos on her YouTube channel Nancy Grewal Canada and 11,000 followers on her Instagram account.