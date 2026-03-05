Jaipur Diary| Vasundhara waits, Shastri predicts? Visuals spark buzz

Rajasthan’s political circles are abuzz after self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Pushkar visit turned into a power spectacle. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari both met him during the Hanuman Katha. But it was former CM Vasundhara Raje who grabbed attention. Raje reportedly waited nearly two-and-a-half hours for an audience. Viral photos show Shastri seated on a sofa while Raje sat on the floor — visuals that triggered intense speculation. Once the centre of power, Raje has been politically sidelined since 2023. Now, Jaipur is asking: was this just protocol — or a message?

‘Udaipur files’ rock Rajasthan politics, reaches assembly

Rajasthan is buzzing over the so-called “Udaipur Files,” a controversy some are likening to the Epstein files. The issue has now reached the assembly. Reports allege that a BJP leader was exploited by members of his own party, with key evidence held by a lawyer. In a dramatic late-night action, police allegedly broke into the lawyer’s house through the roof and detained him, accusing him of blackmail. He has since been arrested. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully claims the matter is “bigger than the Epstein Files.” In Rajasthan, still mindful of the fallout from the Bhanwari Devi scandal, such whispers rarely stay quiet for long.