Jharkhand school principal suspended after viral video of teachers’ obscene dance with girl students

RANCHI: The in-charge principal of Sohabaria Middle School under Meral block in Garhwa has been suspended, and the process to dismiss two assistant teachers has been initiated after a viral video showed teachers performing an obscene dance with girl students on their laps during a farewell function.

According to District Education Officer (DEO) Kaiser Raza, the action was taken after officials examined the viral footage in which teachers were seen dancing to allegedly obscene songs played on a DJ and behaving inappropriately with female students on the school campus during a Class 8 farewell event held on March 1.

“The video also shows some teachers participating in the dance and behaving inappropriately with female students,” Raza said. The event was reportedly organised as a farewell ceremony for eighth-grade students.

In the video that went viral on social media, the headmaster can be seen dancing to allegedly obscene songs on the school campus with DJ music playing in the background. The principal is also seen holding a minor student on his lap, while some teachers present at the event appear to be recording the incident on their mobile phones.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, it triggered widespread outrage among local residents and parents. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the district education department immediately ordered a preliminary investigation.

After the inquiry confirmed the facts shown in the video, District Education Officer Kaiser Raza took action on Thursday, accusing the teachers of indiscipline and violation of the Teacher Conduct Rules.

“The department has suspended the school’s acting principal, Kundan Kumar Ranjan, with immediate effect,” the DEO said. During the suspension period, Ranjan’s headquarters has been fixed at the Regional Education Officer’s office in Garhwa, where he will have to mark his daily biometric attendance.