Kavinder Gupta resigns as Ladakh lieutenant governor just eight months after taking over

SRINAGAR: In a surprise, Kavinder Gupta on Thursday resigned as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, just eight months after taking over.

Just a few hours before his resignation, Gupta had inaugurated the state-of-the-art Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC) and Automated Testing Station (ATS) at Phyang in Leh.

Sources said Gupta, who had taken over as Lt Governor on July 14, 2025, tendered his resignation immediately after receiving a direction from the central leadership.

Gupta was the third Lt Governor of Ladakh since 2019 after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union territories.

His tenure was marred by one of the worst incidents of violence in the history of the otherwise peaceful Ladakh. On September 4 last year, four people were killed and 80 injured when a protest in support of statehood and 6th Schedule in Leh turned violent and police had to fire on the mob to control the situation.

Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) co-chairman Asgar Karbalai said, “More than 80 persons including our hero Sonam Wangchuk were arrested.”