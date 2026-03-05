Maoist commander carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Dantewada encounter

RAIPUR: Security forces neutralised a Maoist commander during a late-night gunfight in the dense forests along the Dantewada-Bijapur border, police said on Thursday.

The operation concluded without any injuries to security personnel and led to the recovery of the body of a Maoist identified as Rajesh Punem, an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee, said Gaurav Rai, Dantewada district police chief. Punem allegedly carried a state government reward of ₹5 lakh on his head.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs regarding a hidden dump of weapons and supplies, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters was dispatched to the forested and hilly terrain between Gumlanar, Girsapara and Nelgoda, the SP added.

The confrontation occurred late on Wednesday night while the troops were conducting a tactical search of the suspected site. Around eight to 10 armed Maoists, who were lying in ambush, opened indiscriminate fire on the police party using automatic weapons in an attempt to loot arms.

“Despite repeated warnings to surrender, the Maoists continued their assault. Security forces took cover and returned fire in self-defence. Overwhelmed by the precision of the police response, the rebels eventually fled into the thick forest under the cover of darkness,” the officer stated.

During a post-encounter search of the site, the body of Rajesh Punem was recovered alongside a significant cache of weaponry, including 01 SLR (Self-Loading Rifle), 01 INSAS rifle, 01 pistol (with magazine) and 01 walkie-talkie set. All personnel returned safely to the Dantewada district headquarters.