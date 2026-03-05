Missing Sukhoi SU-30 jet crashes in Assam, two pilots killed

GUWAHATI: A Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, killing both pilots.

The Russian-origin aircraft, which had taken off from the Jorhat airbase on a routine training mission, was reported missing from radar contact at 7.42 pm on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar.

“IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief,” the IAF posted on X on Friday morning.