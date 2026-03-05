NDA set to up numbers game in Upper House

NEW DELHI: The NDA led by BJP, which announced the names of four candidates from Maharashtra to the Upper House on Wednesday, is set to make gains when elections to the 37 Rajya Sabha seats are held on March 16. At present, NDA holds 12 of the 37 seats in the Upper House, while the remaining 25 are with the Opposition parties. However, in several states such as Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra, the Opposition’s legislative strength has declined, which would end up favouring NDA, which is likely to increase its tally to 21.

In all, 72 seats in the 245-strong Rajya Sabha are due to fall vacant this year. Of this, 37 from 10 states – Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, will go to polls on March 16 for vacancies arising in April, while the remainder will fall vacant in the coming months.

At present, the NDA is in power in six of the 10 states from which Rajya Sabha seats are to be filled. The BJP is also the single largest party in the Rajya Sabha with 103 members. In contrast, the Congress-led Opposition, which is in power in four of these 10 states, currently holds 80 members in the Upper House.