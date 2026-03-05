NHRC orders probe into AIIMS Bhopal assistant professor’s suicide, seeks report in 15 days

BHOPAL: Taking cognizance of the recent suicidal death of a female assistant professor of the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhopal) allegedly following harassment by her male head of department (HoD), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered inquiry and sought an action taken report in 15 days.

A complaint was received by the NHRC in the matter related to January 5, 2026 suicidal death by the female assistant professor. The complainant alleged that the assistant professor died by suicide on January 5, 2026, due to severe mental harassment and a toxic work culture created by the HoD of Trauma and Emergency Medicine, AIIMS Bhopal. The complainant further alleged that despite sending three emails regarding her (assistant professor’s) distress, the administration took no action.

The complainant further alleged institutional negligence, as no FIR has been registered and previous complaints by other female doctors were suppressed. The complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and has requested a high-level independent inquiry into the assistant professor’s death, the HoD’s accountability and registration of FIR for human rights violation.

The NHRC bench presided by Commission’s member Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance u/s 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter. Following it, the Registry was directed to issue a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into.