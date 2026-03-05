PM Modi speaks to Macron on West Asia conflict; discusses shared concern, seeks return to dialogue

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia, and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

After his telephonic conversation with Macron, Modi said they will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

"Spoke with my friend President Emmanuel Macron today. We discussed our shared concerns over the evolving situation in West Asia and the need for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

"We will continue to engage closely and coordinate efforts towards the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," Modi said in a post on X.