Report reveals abuse of migrant workers in industries

NEW DELHI: A new analysis reveals that migrant workers are facing systemic labour abuse in industries at the forefront of the energy transition. Hundreds of documented cases revealed failures by companies to tackle structural drivers of exploitation, risking a transition that entrenches the same inequalities and abuses of past industrialisation.

In 2025, the Business and Human Rights Centre(BHRC) recorded 747 allegations of abuse against migrant workers globally, including many linked directly to industries driving the energy transition – from critical mineral production and electric vehicle manufacturing to renewable energy infrastructure development.

Multinationals driving elements of the energy transition were linked to this abuse, including Tesla and Hyundai (three cases each). The report warns of the urgent need for companies to ensure the shift to clean energy is not only fast, but also fair through respect for the rights of these essential workers.