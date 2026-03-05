Tawang Monastery ‘pardons’ Bengal tourist who stole sacred items

GUWAHATI: A tourist from West Bengal, who was caught stealing sacred items from the Tawang Monastery complex, was pardoned by the monastery authorities after the police recovered the stolen objects.

The 54 year old had allegedly stolen a Buddha idol from the Tawang Monastery compound, and a pair of Tingsha cymbals along with two metal butter lamps from the Giant Buddha Statue Park in Tawang.

The accused was identified based on CCTV footage. The police let him off, but not before taking an undertaking from him.

The Tawang Monastery authorities did not lodge an FIR and pardoned him. He gave an assurance that he would not repeat the act.

Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Kato Tasso told this newspaper that the accused had come to the India China border town along with his wife on a vacation.

“The incident of stealing took place on March 3 afternoon and a video of the act went viral the same day evening. A Buddhist monk of the Buddha Statue Park administration informed us of the incident and shared the CCTV footage,” Tasso said.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police swung into action and also shared details about the individual with hotels and homestays in Tawang.

“Eventually, we tracked him down at a homestay located in a colony near the Tawang Monastery the next day afternoon. We nabbed him and recovered the stolen items after a search,” the Deputy SP said.

The accused did not deny his involvement as everything was clear in the CCTV footage.

“As no case was registered, we let him off after taking an undertaking from him and collecting his personal details. We have kept him under watch,” the police officer further stated.

The Tawang Monastery, perched at an altitude of approximately 10,000 ft, draws a large number of tourists every year. Founded in the 17th century, it is India’s largest monastery and the world’s second largest monastery.