Three Assam Congress MLAs join ruling BJP ahead of assembly polls

GUWAHATI: Three Congress MLAs Kamalakhya De Purakayastha, Sashikanta Das and Basanta Das on Thursday joined the ruling BJP in Assam, along with two others, ahead of the assembly polls.

All of them were inducted into the party by state BJP president Dilip Saikia in the presence of Union minister Pabitra Margherita at a function here.

The two others who joined the BJP are former Congress joint secretary Parsha Bob Kalita and former Trinamool Congress general secretary Kangkan Nath.

The development comes close on the heels of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah joining the saffron party.

Elections to the 126-member Assam assembly are likely to be held in April.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that for the last two years, the MLAs were supporting his government in the legislative assembly, and "today, they have formally joined the party and I welcome them to the BJP".

Asked whether they will be given tickets in the upcoming assembly elections, Sarma said the matter had not been discussed yet, but the party's state election committee "would now consider it".

''Their names will be in the panel, but the Central Parliamentary Board will take the final decision regarding ticket allotment," he said.