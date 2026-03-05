Three NDA candidates file nomination for vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Assam

GUWAHATI:The NDA has fielded three nominees for Rajya Sabha elections: Ministers Jogen Mohan and Terash Gowala from BJP, and Pramod Boro from United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

They are expected to win the polls uncontested as the Opposition has not announced the names of their candidates.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and other senior BJP and UPPL leaders accompanied the trio when they went to file their nominations.

The BJP-UPPL combine ruled the autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council till late last year until being ousted from power by the Bodoland People’s Front.

Student leader-turned-politician Boro was then serving as the Chief Executive Member of the BTC which administers five districts of western and northern Assam.

Taking to X, he posted, “Filed my nomination for Rajya Sabha today. With the blessings of all, looking forward to being a strong voice for BTR and Assam in the Upper House of our nation’s Parliament.”