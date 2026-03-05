US Israel Iran conflict threatens India’s livestock exports, raises input costs

The ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran are expected to raise costs and disrupt supply chains in India’s livestock and agriculture sectors, with exporters warning of pressure on margins due to rising fuel, fertiliser and logistics expenses.

Following the oil and gas shock to India, the turmoil involving the US Israel and Iran is likely to increase costs and hinder the growth of India’s livestock sector, particularly in animal products such as beef, as well as the feed and fertiliser markets.

Meanwhile, India’s Basmati rice producers are concerned, as Iran is the second largest importer of their rice.

A significant 80% of India’s animal product exports, especially the highly sought after buffalo meat, are directed towards the Gulf and the broader MENA region, with key markets such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role.

Furthermore, most of India’s egg exports are sent to the UAE, Oman and Qatar. Any escalation in conflict that threatens shipping routes or drives up fuel prices will undoubtedly affect these vital shipments.

The southern states of India, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, are among the largest egg producers, accounting for 54% of the country’s total egg production, valued at approximately ₹15,000 crore.

These states are also at the forefront of exports and may be adversely affected by the conflict.

Experts monitoring the sector predict that livestock exports to this region could reach $2.3–$2.5 billion in FY25, with the sector’s fortunes closely tied to the stability of West Asia.

Divya Kumar Gulati, Chairman of the Compound Livestock Feed Manufactures Association (CLFMA) of India, stated, “The immediate concern for exporters is not a collapse in demand, but a margin squeeze caused by elevated fuel, fertilizer, and logistics costs.” He further expressed concern over the ongoing conflict’s potential impact on feed markets across Asia and Africa.