West Asia conflict: Indian students request evacuation from Iran to Azerbaijan or Armenia

NEW DELHI: Over 200 Indian students who were moved to Qom from different universities in Tehran a couple of days ago for safety continue to find themselves in danger. The students reported hearing explosions in their vicinity, triggering anxiety among them and their families.

In a related development, 107 Indian students currently at Urmia University of Medical Sciences in Iran have written to the Consulate General of the Embassy of India in Tehran, requesting evacuation through the nearest land routes to neighbouring countries such as Armenia or Azerbaijan.

“The intense strikes and explosions over the last three days, particularly a missile strike near our dormitory, have left us mentally devastated. At this critical juncture, our Embassy is our only hope,” the students said in their letter.

Requesting authorisation letters to enter these two countries, the students said they would travel onward to India by air from there.

Several students have also released videos appealing for help.

The All India Medical Students Association has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for the immediate relocation and evacuation of students from Urmia via Armenia, similar to the arrangement made in June 2025 which ensured the safety of students.

Dr. Mohammad Momin, national representative of the association, said: “I have spoken with the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. They have advised students to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. The Embassy is doing its best to assist them with accommodation, food, and safety arrangements.”

With many of the students hailing from Jammu & Kashmir, J&K Students Association convenor Nasir Khuehami appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene, saying the situation had become increasingly volatile.

“The stranded students are willing to bear their own travel expenses if required. However, they urgently need diplomatic assistance from the Government of India to facilitate the evacuation process,” he said.