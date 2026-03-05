West Bengal SIR: CPI-M meets CEO after night-long protest demanding 'no vote without genuine voters'

KOLKATA: The CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal finally met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Thursday after night-long demonstrations in front of his office at B B D Bag protesting the deletion of 64 lakh voters and categorising another 60 lakh as 'under adjudication' during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

A delegation led by Biman Bose, veteran Marxist and chairman of the CPI-M-led Left Front, met Agarwal and submitted a memorandum to him demanding immediate solution of the crisis related to the 60 lakh voters belonging to ‘under adjudication’ category whose voting rights hangs in balance at a time when the ECI is expected to announce dates of assembly polls in Bengal by second week of March.

After meeting the CEO, Bose told the media, “We have urged the CEO to solve the crisis in connection with voting rights of the 60 lakhs people, who have been marked as ‘under adjudication’. They are being harassed and landed in deep uncertainty. Their voting rights are going to be curtailed.”

“We wanted to know from him about what is the way out to solve the issue. How can it be possible to hold elections without voters? Our priority is voters first and then vote. No votes without proper complete list of genuine voters,” the Left Front chairman said adding, “We will never support the Commission to elections without voters. We will decide our future plan of actions if it happens ignoring our demands.”