WHO hails India’s free HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

NEW DELHI: Describing India’s cervical cancer vaccination campaign for 14 year-old girls as the “world’s largest free HPV vaccination drive,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it marks a significant step toward protecting future generations from the cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.

Congratulating Indian leadership for its commitment in addressing cervical cancer through large-scale public health initiatives, WHO Director-General, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while addressing a press conference, said that under the programme approximately 12 million adolescent girls will be vaccinated every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination programme on February 28, 2026, at Ajmer, Rajasthan, for the prevention of cervical cancer among women. Following the national launch, states and UTs simultaneously also conducted their own HPV vaccination launch events on the same day.

A single dose of Gardasil-4 provides 93–100% effectiveness against the HPV types responsible for cervical cancer.

Vaccines will be available free-of-cost at government facilities to approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years across all states and Union Territories.

Highlighting the burden of the disease, Dr. Tedros stated that more than 80,000 women lose their lives to cervical cancer in India every year, with around 42,000 new cases reported annually, underscoring the importance of preventive interventions such as HPV vaccination and early screening.

Noting that the HPV vaccine is changing the face of public health, he said, alongwith it, screening and treatment are giving the world hope of eliminating cervical cancer, which starts from the surface of the cervix.

He reiterated the importance of the WHO’s 90–70–90 global targets for 2030, which aim to ensure that 90 percent of girls are vaccinated against HPV, 70 percent of women are screened for cervical cancer, and 90 percent of women identified with cervical disease receive appropriate treatment.

He also reaffirmed the continued support of the WHO to countries undertaking bold and transformative initiatives to eliminate cervical cancer and advance women’s health globally.

Virtually addressing the press conference, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda underscored India’s strong commitment to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem and strengthen global cooperation on pressing health challenges.