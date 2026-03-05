WHO hails India’s free HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer

NEW DELHI: Describing India’s cervical cancer vaccination campaign for 14 year-old girls as the “world’s largest free HPV vaccination drive,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said it marks a significant step toward protecting future generations from the cancer, which is the fourth most common cancer among women globally.
Congratulating Indian leadership for its commitment in addressing cervical cancer through large-scale public health initiatives, WHO Director-General, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while addressing a press conference, said that under the programme approximately 12 million adolescent girls will be vaccinated every year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination programme on February 28, 2026, at Ajmer, Rajasthan, for the prevention of cervical cancer among women. Following the national launch, states and UTs simultaneously also conducted their own HPV vaccination launch events on the same day.
A single dose of Gardasil-4 provides 93–100% effectiveness against the HPV types responsible for cervical cancer.
Vaccines will be available free-of-cost at government facilities to approximately 12 million girls aged 14 years across all states and Union Territories.
Highlighting the burden of the disease, Dr. Tedros stated that more than 80,000 women lose their lives to cervical cancer in India every year, with around 42,000 new cases reported annually, underscoring the importance of preventive interventions such as HPV vaccination and early screening.
Noting that the HPV vaccine is changing the face of public health, he said, alongwith it, screening and treatment are giving the world hope of eliminating cervical cancer, which starts from the surface of the cervix.
He reiterated the importance of the WHO’s 90–70–90 global targets for 2030, which aim to ensure that 90 percent of girls are vaccinated against HPV, 70 percent of women are screened for cervical cancer, and 90 percent of women identified with cervical disease receive appropriate treatment.
He also reaffirmed the continued support of the WHO to countries undertaking bold and transformative initiatives to eliminate cervical cancer and advance women’s health globally.
Virtually addressing the press conference, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda underscored India’s strong commitment to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem and strengthen global cooperation on pressing health challenges.
Emphasising that the health and dignity of women remain a core national priority for India, he reiterated the country’s unwavering commitment to protecting women from preventable diseases such as cervical cancer.
Highlighting India’s comprehensive strategy to tackle the disease, Nadda noted that cervical cancer continues to be a significant public health challenge globally and in India.
He said the government of India has, therefore, adopted a multi-pronged approach focused on prevention, screening, early detection, and timely treatment.
“A cornerstone of India’s strategy has been the expansion of population-based screening programmes under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), implemented as part of comprehensive primary healthcare services,” he said.
Screening for cervical cancer using Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid (VIA) is now available at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and various health facilities across the country for women between 30 and 65 years of age, he added.
He said over 86 million women have already been screened for cervical cancer under the programme, reflecting India’s sustained commitment to early detection and prevention.
He said the nationwide campaign reflects the government’s commitment to the vision of “Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar” (Healthy Women, Empowered Families), ensuring prevention, protection, and equity at the core of women’s healthcare.
The campaign is being implemented over 90 days and follows a single-dose schedule using the Gardasil Quadrivalent vaccine, in accordance with recommendations of the World Health Organization and India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).
Emphasizing the community-centric nature of the initiative, Nadda stated that the HPV vaccination programme is voluntary, with parental consent serving as a cornerstone of the campaign, reflecting respect for community values and family autonomy.
He also highlighted the role of digital technologies in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the campaign.
“Every vaccination event is recorded through the U-WIN digital immunization platform, enabling real-time monitoring and accountability, while vaccine stocks and cold-chain logistics are tracked through the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) system,” he added.
He acknowledged the critical role played by India’s frontline health workers, who have been instrumental in reaching communities, building trust, and ensuring the successful implementation of the campaign.
Reaffirming India’s global commitment, the health minister said India fully endorses and actively supports the WHO Global Strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer, including the 90-70-90 targets for 2030.
He emphasized that a comprehensive approach integrating vaccination of adolescent girls, population-based screening of adult women, and timely access to quality treatment is essential to achieving elimination goals.
Nadda called for stronger global collaboration to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem.