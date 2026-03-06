23 candidates mentored by NACS succeed in UPSC civil services exam

NEW DELHI: As many as 23 candidates, mentored by the National Association of Civil Servants (NACS), have once again delivered a record-breaking performance in the Civil Services Examination of which result was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

As part of its annual initiative, NACS organised its Interview Guidance Programme (IGP) to prepare candidates for the final stage of the examination.

The interview preparation sessions were conducted by serving and former civil servants, including officers from the IAS, IPS, IRS and IRTS and rounds of mock interviews were held at Bihar Niwas in New Delhi and Patna, as well as through online sessions. IAS officer Santosh Kumar Rai, associated as one of the serving officers with NACS, said that more than 23 candidates who participated in the programme were ultimately declared successful.

Founded in 2014 by eight civil services officers under the guidance of B.K. Prasad, former IAS, the NACS gradually has made its contribution recognised amongst the aspirants of civil services from Bihar and Jharkhand. The NACS has emerged as a notable -perhaps first of its kind initiative dedicated to providing free guidance to civil services aspirants.

Over the years, this has expanded significantly, with more than 1,500 officers currently associated with it and rendering their supports and tips offs regularly apart from their hectic duty schedules posted in different departments.

These officers, largely from Bihar and Jharkhand, conduct regular classes for candidates preparing for civil services examinations, particularly those appearing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

In addition to regular academic sessions, NACS runs its specialised Interview Guidance Programme to help candidates prepare effectively for the personality test stage of the civil services examination. All these initiatives are conducted entirely free of cost by the participating officers.

A distinctive feature of the programme is that the interview panels consist exclusively of officers belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand and the aspirants are guided in a structured and scientific manner within a stress-free and friendly environment.

As part of the initiative, dedicated WhatsApp groups have also been created in which officers themselves remain active, enabling candidates to raise questions or seek clarification at any time.

The programme also includes detailed discussions on candidates’ hobbies, their home states and districts, current affairs and international developments. And the subject experts also conduct focused sessions on these themes, allowing candidates to engage in open and meaningful discussions.