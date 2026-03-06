A birthday gift for Vidisha: ‘Mama’ coaching classes, mobile clinics

BHOPAL: On his 67th birthday, ‘Mama’—as Shivraj Singh Chouhan is fondly called across Madhya Pradesh—turned the day into a gift for his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. He kicked things off by launching Mama Coaching Classes, a free programme to help students prepare for exams like banking, SSC, MPPSC, DRDO, and forest services.

The initiative will start in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bherunda, offering guidance from experienced teachers, modern study materials and career advice. “The aim is to ensure that no young person in the region is deprived of opportunities due to lack of resources,” ‘Mama’ said. Vidisha is the Lok Sabha constituency of the Union Agriculture Minister.

He didn’t stop there. To encourage bright students, he announced Prem-Sundar Pratibha Samman, rewarding top performers in Classes 10 and 12 with cash prizes ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000. The three best students in the constituency will get special awards.

Healthcare also got a boost with Mama Mobile Hospital. Eight mobile clinics, one for each Assembly segment of the Vidisha constituency, will travel to villages and remote areas, offering free consultations, treatment, and diagnostics such as ECGs and blood tests. “Many interior areas lack medical facilities. Even for minor ailments, people travel to cities. These vans will bring healthcare closer home,” he said.