After murders, Nainital’s nightlife switches off

DEHRADUN: The vibrant nightlife of ‘lake city’ Nainital has been cut short at 11 pm. In a move that has left tourists stranded and local businesses reeling, police administration has enforced a curfew on markets and commercial establishments, citing a surge in criminal incidents, including murders in Haldwani and Dehradun.

While the administration maintains that the mandate is a preemptive measure to curb illegal activities and bolster law and order, the quietude on the Mall Road is being met with resistance. What was once a bustling, late-night hub for visitors has now become a deserted stretch after 11 pm, leaving tourists wandering in search of food and hoteliers questioning the efficacy of the move.

The business community argues that the crackdown is a reactionary measure that reflects the police force’s inability to maintain safety through proactive policing. “Nainital is a premier tourist destination, and nightlife is an integral part of its charm.

By shutting it down at 11 pm, the administration is discouraging tourism at a time when it is already struggling,” said Kishan Negi, president of the Mallital Vyapar Mandal. “This rule serves no purpose other than to mask the police’s failure to manage law and order. It is an imposition on traders. If this restriction is not lifted, the merchant community will be forced to launch a protest.”