Ahead of 2027 assembly polls, Punjab slashes power tariffs across all consumer categories

CHANDIGARH: Ahead of the forthcoming 2027 Punjab assembly elections, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) today reduced electricity tariffs by 50 paise to Rs 1.50 per unit across all consumer categories in the state for the 2026-27 fiscal, providing overall relief to power consumers amounting to Rs 7,851.91 crore. The annual power subsidy bill is already around Rs 22,200 crore.

However, the move is expected to benefit the cash-strapped state government more than the common consumer, as it will significantly lower the massive subsidy burden the state pays for free and subsidised power. The average cost of power supply has come down from Rs 7.15 per kWh to Rs 6.15 per kWh. The reduced tariffs will also benefit the government by curtailing the burden of power subsidies.

The tariff order, announced by the PSERC, will come into effect from April 1, 2026, and will extend till March 31, 2027.