Ahmedabad Diary | Old guard dominates Congress election panels

Sensing the early political buzz ahead of local body polls, the Congress in Gujarat has announced a state-level election committee structure. Seven key committees have been constituted, largely led by senior party leaders, with each panel also getting a vice-chairman and convener to streamline coordination. The strategy committee will be headed by Bharatsinh Solanki, while the campaign committee will be led by Shaktisinh Gohil. The election management committee will be chaired by Siddharth Patel and the program implementation committee by Jagdish Thakor. Other panels include the manifesto committee under Shailesh Parmar, and media committee led by Ami Yagnik.

Settled 2017 score with party: Ex-Congress leader

Former Congress leader Nilesh Kumbhani, who created a political storm during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat, is back in the spotlight after being seen alongside Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil at an event in Rajula. Kumbhani, once fielded by the Congress, had abruptly withdrawn from the contest, paving the way for an uncontested BJP victory. Now breaking his silence, he claims the move was “revenge” for 2017, when Congress allegedly denied him the Kamrej ticket despite promises. Kumbhani says he may consider joining the BJP if offered an assembly ticket, adding that the Congress today suffers from weak organisation and lacks direction.