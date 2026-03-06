BJP gears up for Bengal poll battle with PM Modi’s March 14 rally at Brigade Parade Ground

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to mount a full scale electoral challenge against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal this year, positioning itself as the state’s principal Opposition and framing the contest as a decisive political battle for the future of the state.

The party will formally signal the beginning of its electoral campaign on March 14 with a major rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s main poll mascot, will address what party leaders anticipate will be a massive gathering.

The rally is being projected as the launch pad of the BJP’s campaign strategy, with Modi expected to appeal directly to voters and present the party’s vision for political change in the state.

BJP leaders describe the forthcoming election not merely as a quest for power but as an effort to “rescue” Bengal from what they allege is administrative decline and political disorder under the TMC government.

The party has sought to encapsulate this narrative through its campaign slogan of building “Shandar Bengal, Sukhi Bengal, Shanti Bengal”.

Within the party organisation, preparations for the electoral battle are already underway at multiple levels.

From block level units to the state leadership, the BJP has mobilised its organisational machinery in an effort to translate public dissatisfaction, particularly among women and young voters, into electoral support.

Party strategists believe that a combination of organisational consolidation, cadre mobilisation and targeted messaging could strengthen the BJP’s position against the ruling party.

A senior party leader associated with the BJP’s Bengal election team, while speaking to this newspaper, observed that the party intends to draw upon campaign strategies that proved effective in other recent state elections.

In particular, the leadership believes that the approach adopted in Bihar and Delhi, where the BJP relied heavily on issue based campaigning and detailed manifestos, could shape the party’s electoral narrative in West Bengal as well.

“Bengal needs a ‘bahar’ in development, peace and industrialisation. This is what the BJP can ensure in whichever states it comes into power,” remarked a BJP leader, claiming that PM Modi’s rally will herald a new era of electoral politics aligned with the BJP’s vision of “Viksit Bengal” for “Viksit Bharat”.

According to party insiders, the Prime Minister is expected to focus significantly on outreach to women and young voters during the rally while outlining the BJP’s developmental agenda for the state.

The address is also likely to contain strong criticism of the TMC government, which the BJP accuses of presiding over deteriorating law and order, corruption and what it describes as “appeasement politics”.

“Our PM will drop a clear hint as to how the BJP, if voted to power, will take West Bengal, now allegedly worst in development, and make it the Best Bengal,” remarked a senior BJP leader at the party headquarters on Friday, adding that the manifesto may contain wider concerns and commitments for welfare and development for all, following PM Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath” through “Sabke Prayas”.

In preparation for the campaign, the BJP leadership has compiled what it calls a comprehensive account of the TMC government’s shortcomings, which it intends to highlight extensively during the election campaign.

“A charter of TMC’s failures has been prepared to take before the people so that they can know how the TMC has done nothing except the politics of appeasement and allegedly marginalised Hindu sections more than others. Infiltration, collapsed law and order, corruption, fallen industrialisation and nepotism — all these would be taken up by us against TMC to save West Bengal from further falling into the abysses of anarchy,” said a senior functionary.

In off the record conversations with this newspaper, several party leaders maintained that the rally on March 14 will play a crucial role in shaping public perception of what a BJP government in the state might look like.

The event will also coincide with the conclusion of the party’s ongoing Parivartan Yatra across West Bengal, which has been designed to mobilise grassroots support and refine the party’s electoral messaging ahead of the campaign’s next phase.