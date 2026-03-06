BJP gears up for Bengal poll battle with PM Modi’s March 14 rally at Brigade Parade Ground

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to mount a full scale electoral challenge against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal this year, positioning itself as the state’s principal Opposition and framing the contest as a decisive political battle for the future of the state.
The party will formally signal the beginning of its electoral campaign on March 14 with a major rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party’s main poll mascot, will address what party leaders anticipate will be a massive gathering.
The rally is being projected as the launch pad of the BJP’s campaign strategy, with Modi expected to appeal directly to voters and present the party’s vision for political change in the state.
BJP leaders describe the forthcoming election not merely as a quest for power but as an effort to “rescue” Bengal from what they allege is administrative decline and political disorder under the TMC government.
The party has sought to encapsulate this narrative through its campaign slogan of building “Shandar Bengal, Sukhi Bengal, Shanti Bengal”.
Within the party organisation, preparations for the electoral battle are already underway at multiple levels.
From block level units to the state leadership, the BJP has mobilised its organisational machinery in an effort to translate public dissatisfaction, particularly among women and young voters, into electoral support.
Party strategists believe that a combination of organisational consolidation, cadre mobilisation and targeted messaging could strengthen the BJP’s position against the ruling party.
A senior party leader associated with the BJP’s Bengal election team, while speaking to this newspaper, observed that the party intends to draw upon campaign strategies that proved effective in other recent state elections.
In particular, the leadership believes that the approach adopted in Bihar and Delhi, where the BJP relied heavily on issue based campaigning and detailed manifestos, could shape the party’s electoral narrative in West Bengal as well.
“Bengal needs a ‘bahar’ in development, peace and industrialisation. This is what the BJP can ensure in whichever states it comes into power,” remarked a BJP leader, claiming that PM Modi’s rally will herald a new era of electoral politics aligned with the BJP’s vision of “Viksit Bengal” for “Viksit Bharat”.
According to party insiders, the Prime Minister is expected to focus significantly on outreach to women and young voters during the rally while outlining the BJP’s developmental agenda for the state.
The address is also likely to contain strong criticism of the TMC government, which the BJP accuses of presiding over deteriorating law and order, corruption and what it describes as “appeasement politics”.
“Our PM will drop a clear hint as to how the BJP, if voted to power, will take West Bengal, now allegedly worst in development, and make it the Best Bengal,” remarked a senior BJP leader at the party headquarters on Friday, adding that the manifesto may contain wider concerns and commitments for welfare and development for all, following PM Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Vikas, Sabka Saath” through “Sabke Prayas”.
In preparation for the campaign, the BJP leadership has compiled what it calls a comprehensive account of the TMC government’s shortcomings, which it intends to highlight extensively during the election campaign.
“A charter of TMC’s failures has been prepared to take before the people so that they can know how the TMC has done nothing except the politics of appeasement and allegedly marginalised Hindu sections more than others. Infiltration, collapsed law and order, corruption, fallen industrialisation and nepotism — all these would be taken up by us against TMC to save West Bengal from further falling into the abysses of anarchy,” said a senior functionary.
In off the record conversations with this newspaper, several party leaders maintained that the rally on March 14 will play a crucial role in shaping public perception of what a BJP government in the state might look like.
The event will also coincide with the conclusion of the party’s ongoing Parivartan Yatra across West Bengal, which has been designed to mobilise grassroots support and refine the party’s electoral messaging ahead of the campaign’s next phase.
Sources further indicated that Prime Minister Modi is likely to address more than a dozen major rallies across the state during the campaign period. These events are expected to be supplemented by other forms of electioneering, including roadshows and targeted outreach programmes in key constituencies.
Senior national leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent figures, are also expected to intensify campaigning in the state after March 16, once the RS election is over.
As BJP strategists shared casually, coordinated campaigning by top national leaders could significantly bolster the party’s organisational momentum.
Over the past decade, the BJP has transformed its political presence in West Bengal. From a marginal player in the state Assembly with only three seats before 2021, the party emerged as the principal Opposition in the last Assembly election by winning 77 seats, an outcome that marked a dramatic expansion of its electoral base in the state.
Within the party, it is believed that improved election management and stricter enforcement of polling procedures could further enhance its electoral prospects.
Some leaders privately argued that heavy deployment of paramilitary forces during polling could ensure a more favourable electoral environment, potentially allowing the BJP to increase its tally beyond the numbers secured in the previous Assembly election.
Thursday’s late evening appointment of a new Governor has also sparked speculation on how Bengal politics could evolve ahead of the polls.
As part of its electoral planning, the BJP has divided West Bengal into three key political zones for campaign management. The northern region includes districts such as Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar.
The central belt stretches from Purulia to Howrah and includes districts such as Hooghly, while the southern zone covers the remaining parts of the state, including South 24 Parganas.
Candidate selection, which is likely to receive initial consideration soon after the Election Commission of India announces the poll schedule, is also expected to play a critical role in the BJP’s strategy.
Sources said the central leadership will consider a more calibrated approach in constituencies with significant Muslim populations, where the party may field influential Muslim candidates in an attempt to broaden its support base. This strategy gains additional relevance in the context of emerging political developments within the state’s minority politics.
The recent formation of a political outfit by Humayun Kabir, a prominent Muslim leader who has broken away from the TMC, could potentially alter voting patterns in several constituencies.
Some political analysts observing the BJP’s campaign in West Bengal opined that even modest shifts in voting behaviour in Muslim majority constituencies could significantly influence electoral outcomes, particularly in closely contested seats.
“And Modi hai to mumkin hai. We are on the way to take the Reform Express of PM Modi to the ground in Bengal this time, and the people see in us a ray of hope for development.
This time, elections in Bengal will shape a new direction in state politics which so far has been dominated by dynasts. Bengal will become an example of good governance through politics of development,” a senior leader working with the Bengal team remarked.
With the campaign set to intensify in the coming weeks, the BJP leadership hopes that a combination of organisational mobilisation, strategic messaging and high profile campaigning by national leaders will enable the party to convert its growing political presence in West Bengal into a credible challenge to the long standing dominance of the TMC.