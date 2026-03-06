BJP sounds poll bugle for 2027 Uttarakhand elections from Haridwar

DEHRADUN: Eyeing third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sound the poll bugle for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from the holy city of Haridwar. The party has devised a high-stakes strategy to launch its campaign, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to address a massive rally in the city this Saturday.

Following the public address, the BJP has convened a high-level, closed-door strategy session. The gathering will bring together 24 of the state’s most influential political figures to map out the electoral roadmap.

The move signals an early start to the party’s election machinery. The campaign launch also coincides with a significant milestone for the state government, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to complete four years in office on March 23. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address a major rally in Srinagar, Garhwal on March 22.

While public outreach remains a priority, the party is simultaneously refining its internal organisational structure. State BJP president Mahendra Bhatt confirmed the significance of the upcoming Haridwar meeting.

“This is not just a routine gathering,” Bhatt said. “We have expanded our core group by adding nine key leaders to the existing 14 members, creating a ‘Toli’ of 24 senior figures. This team will meet the Union Home Minister to discuss the strategy for the 2027 Assembly polls.”

The meeting is expected to focus on long-term electoral goals as well as immediate governance matters. Insiders say the agenda will include key issues such as the distribution of administrative responsibilities and the possibility of a cabinet expansion.

The 24-member group finalised for the strategy session includes the core group of 14 members, Chief Minister Dhami, state president Bhatt, organisation general secretary Ajay, former state president Madan Kaushik, all seven Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs from the state, and senior cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat.

The extended group of nine members comprises three state general secretaries, Deepti Rawat, Kundan Parihar and Tarun Bansal, former chief ministers Vijay Bahuguna and Tirath Singh Rawat, and cabinet ministers Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya, Ganesh Joshi and Saurabh Bahuguna.

As the political temperature rises, the BJP’s decision to centralise its strategy planning around these high-profile visits suggests a disciplined and early push to maintain its hold on Uttarakhand politics ahead of the 2027 electoral battle.