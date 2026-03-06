Delhi airport becomes 5th busiest in Asia Pacific, surpassing Changi and Incheon

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has been ranked among the top five busiest airports in the Asia Pacific aviation market in 2025 surpassing Singapore’s Changi and South Korea’s Incheon airports, reveals data from reputed aviation analytics firm OAG. Air traffic expansion toward East and Southeast Asia, alongside Europe, has driven the strong growth.

IGIA, operated by GMR Aero-led consortium, has climbed rapidly in the rankings – from 9th position in 2019 to 5th in 2025. One-way departure seats from the airport, totalling 4.61 crore in 2025, helped it attain this distinction.

An official release attributed Delhi airport’s growth to the expansion by leading airlines, IndiGo and Air India. IGIA can handle upto 10 crore passengers per year.

“Delhi airport has surpassed several established global hubs, including Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, Singapore’s Changi Airport and South Korea’s Incheon International Airport,” the release said. “These airports had significantly higher capacity than Delhi prior to the pandemic, underscoring the scale of India’s aviation growth,” it explained.

The rise in rankings marks a structural shift in Asia Pacific aviation, driven by India’s growing middle class, affordable airfares, and expanding airline capacity, it added.

CEO of Delhi International Airport Limited, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said,“ Delhi Airport’s emergence among the top five busiest airports in the Asia Pacific region reflects the strength of India’s aviation growth story and the success of our long-term hub development strategy. Sustained expansion by our airline partners, particularly IndiGo and Air India, along with strong domestic connectivity and growing international networks, is enhancing Delhi’s position as India’s primary gateway and a key connecting hub between Asia and Europe.”