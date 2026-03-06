EAM Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan counterpart, reviews ties amid West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in New Delhi on Friday, with discussions focusing on bilateral ties and the evolving regional security situation amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar said India’s regional engagement with Sri Lanka would continue to be guided by its “Vision MAHASAGAR” and “Neighbourhood First” policies.

In a message posted after the talks, he described the discussions as “warm” and said both sides reviewed ways to deepen cooperation while also exchanging views on regional developments.

The meeting comes as Sri Lanka navigates the fallout from the widening conflict involving Iran and the United States in the Indian Ocean region.

Colombo has maintained a neutral stance in the conflict, balancing its economic ties with both sides. The United States remains Sri Lanka’s largest export market, while Iran is a key buyer of Sri Lankan tea, the island’s primary export commodity.

Sri Lanka was drawn into the crisis earlier this week after granting permission to the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Bushehr to enter its territorial waters following an attack in nearby seas. Authorities evacuated 219 crew members from the vessel to a naval facility.

The rescue operation followed a major escalation in the conflict after a US submarine sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the same waters, leaving 87 sailors dead and 32 injured, who were taken to hospital.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake defended the decision to shelter the sailors, describing it as a humanitarian imperative despite the tense geopolitical backdrop. “All our actions are aimed at saving lives and ensuring that humanity prevails,” Dissanayake said.