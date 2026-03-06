Electoral roll battle: Mamata begins sit-in protest alleging mass voter deletions

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Friday began a sit-in protest against the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the final list of post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in the state ahead of the crucial Assembly polls scheduled in April.

The election is expected to be one of the toughest contests she has faced since her Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.

Launching the dharna at Metro Channel at Esplanade, one of the busiest intersections in the heart of the city and thronged by office-goers and shoppers throughout the year, the CM attacked the BJP and accused it and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to “disenfranchise Bengali voters”, vowing to expose them.

Interestingly, Metro Channel has long been Mamata’s preferred venue for dharna programmes since her Nandigram land acquisition movement against the then CPI-M-led Left Front government in Bengal around two decades ago.

She had also staged a sit-in at the same location in 2019, as Chief Minister, protesting CBI raids at the official residence of Rajeev Kumar, former commissioner of police, Kolkata, in connection with the Sharadha chit fund scam.

Trinamool Congress has nominated Kumar, a retired IPS officer and former acting director general of police (DGP) of the state, for a Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal.

Addressing the gathering from the dharna stage on Friday, Mamata said, “I will expose the BJP-ECI conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters.”