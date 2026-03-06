Electoral roll battle: Mamata begins sit-in protest alleging mass voter deletions
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Friday began a sit-in protest against the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the final list of post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls in the state ahead of the crucial Assembly polls scheduled in April.
The election is expected to be one of the toughest contests she has faced since her Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011.
Launching the dharna at Metro Channel at Esplanade, one of the busiest intersections in the heart of the city and thronged by office-goers and shoppers throughout the year, the CM attacked the BJP and accused it and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to “disenfranchise Bengali voters”, vowing to expose them.
Interestingly, Metro Channel has long been Mamata’s preferred venue for dharna programmes since her Nandigram land acquisition movement against the then CPI-M-led Left Front government in Bengal around two decades ago.
She had also staged a sit-in at the same location in 2019, as Chief Minister, protesting CBI raids at the official residence of Rajeev Kumar, former commissioner of police, Kolkata, in connection with the Sharadha chit fund scam.
Trinamool Congress has nominated Kumar, a retired IPS officer and former acting director general of police (DGP) of the state, for a Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal.
Addressing the gathering from the dharna stage on Friday, Mamata said, “I will expose the BJP-ECI conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters.”
Mamata alleged that several voters had been wrongly marked as deceased in the post-SIR final rolls published by the national poll body on 28 February. “I will present those voters who have been declared dead by the Election Commission at this protest site,” she said.
The sit-in, which began at 2:15 p.m., had earlier been announced by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who accused the poll panel of carrying out a “politically motivated” exercise that could disenfranchise lakhs of legitimate voters.
The ruling party intensified its protest against the SIR exercise, which has been marred by claims of wrongful deletions, accusations, stormy meetings and occasional violence, soon after the Commission released official figures showing that as many as 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, had been deleted since the SIR process began on 4 November last year.
The voter base has reportedly reduced from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.
Besides these deleted voters who were categorised as absentees, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD), according to the ECI, another pool of over 60.06 lakh electors has been placed under the “under adjudication” category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through scrutiny of documents under judicial officers in the coming weeks.
Except for Uttar Pradesh, the final draft rolls have been released for all other states, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Puducherry, where the SIR process was conducted by the Commission.
According to ECI data, the highest deletions took place in Gujarat (13.4 per cent or 68.12 lakh), while Kerala recorded the lowest (3.2 per cent or 8.97 lakh) from the previous rolls.
The 58 lakh voters deleted in Bengal’s draft rolls exceeded the victory margin of the BJP in more than 50 per cent of the seats the party had won in the 2021 Assembly polls, including the Nandigram seat of Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
After the publication of the final rolls, voters placed in the “under adjudication” category, more than 60 lakh, exceed the victory margin in several constituencies won by either the BJP or the Trinamool Congress.
The Trinamool Congress is particularly concerned about several Assembly constituencies in south Bengal, a stronghold of the ruling party, where its victory margin is lower than the number of voters placed under the “under adjudication” category.
Seats such as Khandaghosh, Burdwan South, Raina, Kalna, Memari, Burdwan North, Purbasthali South, Purbasthali North, Katwa, Ketugram, Mangalkote, Ausgram, Galsi, Pandabeswar, Durgapur East, Durgapur West, Raniganj and Jamuria are considered crucial for the ruling party this time.
“The agenda of the BJP and the national poll panel is naked after marking such a huge number of 60 lakh voters, who are mostly common poor and middle-class people, under the ‘under adjudication’ group. The EC is hand-holding the BJP,” said Dr Sudipta Roy, a veteran TMC MLA.